Denver RTD launches 90-day elevator safety pilot program

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) launched a 90-day pilot program March 17 at select elevator locations to limit illegal activities and address long-standing complaints from customers at high-usage rail stations. As part of the pilot, the elevator doors at Nine Mile, Colorado and Southmoor stations will remain open until a destination floor is selected, close before the elevator is in motion and remain open at all other times.

“Since January 2022, RTD has had a laser focus on creating a welcoming transit environment that yields a pleasant and seamless customer experience,” said Debra A. Johnson, Denver RTD general manager and CEO. “I am confident this pilot program will provide customers with a greater sense of personal safety and security, knowing the agency’s infrastructure is being used for its intended purpose.”

The operational adjustment is part of Denver RTD’s Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) activities across the entire system. During the last year, Denver RTD has upgraded lights, improved landscaping, added TV monitors that display security feeds and installed smoke detectors in public restrooms across its service area. CPTED is a multi-pronged approach aimed at reducing crime and deterring offenders at stations, stops and facilities.

“Every month, Denver RTD receives hundreds of calls for service and customer complaints related to unwanted and illegal activities taking place inside our elevators,” said Dr. Joel Fitzgerald Sr., Denver RTD’s chief of police and emergency management. “These activities not only impede customer access to RTD’s services but also obstruct our efforts to create a welcoming transit environment. Setting elevators to a default open status dissuades usage to anything other than what is intended.”

In January and February of 2024, Denver RTD received more than 350 reports of less-than-optimal conditions for the Nine Mile, Colorado and Southmoor stations.

Through mid-June, Denver RTD will closely monitor calls for service, customer comments and reports of unwanted activities occurring in and around the elevators included in the pilot. All data gathered will be collated and compared with baseline metrics provided by Denver RTD Transit Police prior to the pilot’s launch. Additionally, qualitative data will be gathered from customers to better understand their experience.

Denver RTD will use the data comparisons to determine if there is a reduction in calls and incidents reported, a decline in vandalism and damage to the elevators and a decrease in customer complaints about cleanliness. The agency will then fully assess the pilot’s effectiveness and overall customer impact. Results of the assessment will be used to determine if the pilot should continue at the three locations, along with expanding the program to additional elevators across the agency’s system.