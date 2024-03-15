Omnitrans appoints Piyumie Wickramasinghe as new director of safety and security

Omnitrans has appointed Piyumie Wickramasinghe, Ph.D., as the agency’s new director of safety and security. Wickramasinghe will oversee agency safety compliance and initiatives and internal and external security efforts.

“Piyumie’s extensive safety, health management and emergency response experience will be key as she leads Omnitrans’ safety culture and enhanced security efforts,” said Omnitrans CEO and General Manager Erin Rogers.

“I am looking forward to working with the safety and security team to enhance customer and employee security and fulfill Omnitrans’ goal of putting safety first in everything we do,” Wickramasinghe said.

Prior to Omnitrans, Wickramasinghe served as regional director of health and safety for National Express LLC and regional safety manager for Reyes Holdings. She has also held positions in environmental health and chemical safety at the University of Southern California, where she earned a doctorate degree in chemistry.