Metrolink signs USDOT's anti-human trafficking pledge.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle took has made a commitment to safer transit spaces by signing the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking Pledge. Kettle's pledge on behalf of Metrolink reinforces the agency’s efforts to combatting human trafficking on its lines and at stations across southern California by improving training for staff, driving broader public awareness and tracking and sharing data.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that affects thousands of Americans and millions worldwide each year,” Kettle said. “By shining a brighter spotlight on the issue, equipping staff and riders with essential information and resources and increasing cross-agency collaboration, we have the opportunity to change lives by disrupting how these criminals operate in the communities we serve.”

The transportation industry is uniquely positioned within the national counter-trafficking movement. Traffickers frequent transportation hubs, like bus stops and train stations, to recruit vulnerable individuals and they often use transit systems, including public transportation, to move victims between locations.

Metrolink conductors and engineers already receive specialized training to help them recognize and report the indicators of human trafficking. Metrolink has extended similar training to frontline employees and has adopted additional educational requirements for all staff members, including office personnel. The agency is also rolling out a comprehensive awareness campaign to engage the traveling public in the effort to end human trafficking.

“Human trafficking isn’t just a global issue,” said Metrolink Chief Customer Experience Officer Lisa Bahr. “It’s happening right here in southern California. As a regional public transportation agency, our customers are critical allies, helping us monitor our system for anything out of the ordinary. It’s important that both Metrolink representatives and the traveling public know what to look for and what action to take if they see something suspicious. Together, we can play a pivotal role in the fight against human trafficking.”

So far in 2024, Metrolink has conducted essential training for all frontline staff and the majority of Metrolink’s workforce has completed a new biannual education requirement. Metrolink has developed digital and print materials to help drive awareness across multiple touchpoints, including on trains and at stations. The agency has also implemented a new reporting protocol to improve data collection, information sharing and collaboration with national counter-trafficking agencies, like the USDOT.