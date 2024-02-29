Big Blue Bus to put safety officers on its buses

The city of Santa Monica, Calif. Big Blue Bus is introducing safety officers on its buses. Safety officers will be placed on high-traffic routes and at select popular bus stops.

The safety officers will be unarmed and will be identifiable by their black uniforms. Safety officers are prepared to:

Assist riders with navigating the regional bus and rail network

Provide guidance on Big Blue Bus fares and payment methods

Address safety and maintenance concerns reported by passengers

Offer support and resource materials to passengers in need

Educate riders about Big Blue Bus's Code of Conduct and ensure adherence

Improve overall conditions for Big Blue Bus riders

The Safety Officer Program is one of several initiatives Big Blue Bus is introducing to ensure riders feel comfortable and confident riding its system.