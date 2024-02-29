  • Subscribe
    1. Safety & Security

    Big Blue Bus to put safety officers on its buses

    Feb. 29, 2024
    Safety officers will be placed on high-traffic routes and at select popular bus stops to ensure safety for riders; the officers will be unarmed and are trained to assist riders while navigating the regional bus and rail network.
    Big Blue Bus
    Big Blue Bus will be putting safety officers on its buses to help enhance the rider experience.
    The city of Santa Monica, Calif. Big Blue Bus is introducing safety officers on its buses. Safety officers will be placed on high-traffic routes and at select popular bus stops. 

    The safety officers will be unarmed and will be identifiable by their black uniforms. Safety officers are prepared to: 

    • Assist riders with navigating the regional bus and rail network 
    • Provide guidance on Big Blue Bus fares and payment methods 
    • Address safety and maintenance concerns reported by passengers 
    • Offer support and resource materials to passengers in need 
    • Educate riders about Big Blue Bus's Code of Conduct and ensure adherence 
    • Improve overall conditions for Big Blue Bus riders 

    The Safety Officer Program is one of several initiatives Big Blue Bus is introducing to ensure riders feel comfortable and confident riding its system. 