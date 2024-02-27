TTC seeing improvement in customer satisfaction following investment in customer-facing personnel

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) reports major improvements in TTC customer satisfaction, particularly in safety, following investments in new customer-facing personnel. In September 2023, the TTC enhanced the visible presence of staff throughout the system by hiring 130 customer service agents and 30 supervisors at key subway stations and on the bus and streetcar networks.

Every month, the TTC surveys 500 customers, measuring overall satisfaction levels across all modes, as well as specific customer satisfaction aspects, including safety, comfort, cleanliness, staff helpfulness, information and ease of use.

Recent data shows that since October 2023, customer satisfaction with safety on the TTC has increased seven points (61 percent), with overall satisfaction among subway users up five points (71 percent). During the same period, the rate of offences against customers in subway stations decreased by 11 percent, with a 10 percent decline across the system. Since January 2023, the rate of offences against customers has shown an overall decline of 24 percent.

“It is clear that customers value the visible presence of TTC staff in the subway, as well as having more eyes and ears on the platform,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “The positive feedback from customers underscores the importance of investing in frontline personnel and creating a welcoming and secure environment for all TTC riders.”

“These improvements in customer satisfaction are encouraging and a strong indication that our investment in new, highly visible customer-facing staff is working,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “Improving customer access to staff not only benefits current riders but will contribute to attracting new customers to the TTC.”

Since October 2023, 69 percent of customers reported ease of receiving assistance when needed, marking a five-point improvement. Additionally, satisfaction with staff helpfulness scores rose by six points to 65 percent and overall pride in the TTC increased by five points to 61 percent.

“By adding more customer service agents in stations and expanding supervisory coverage, the TTC is actively working to improve the safety and well-being of both customers and transit operators,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary. “The increased visibility of staff and improved incident response capabilities are tangible outcomes of these strategic investments.”