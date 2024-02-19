Clarience Technologies acquires Safe Fleet

Clarience Technologies has acquired Safe Fleet, a provider of transit safety solutions for fleet vehicles. The Safe Fleet product portfolio includes technology-enabled solutions for fleet video and evidence management, collision prevention, violation detection and trailer temperature control, as well as cargo storage systems and several other safety solutions.

Safe Fleet's integrated safety platform serves fleets of all types including transit.

The acquisition of Safe Fleet increases Clarience Technologies’ total workforce to more than 4,000 employees at nearly 50 locations worldwide. Safe Fleet joins the Clarience Technologies team of companies, which includes Truck-Lite, ECCO, Code 3, Pressure Systems International, DAVCO, Road Ready, Fleetilla, LED Autolamps, Rigid Industries and Lumitec.

“Clarience Technologies and Safe Fleet share a common mission of making transportation safer and smarter through technology,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies. “The acquisition of Safe Fleet provides our company with critical technologies, deep vocational segment expertise and a portfolio of powerful and complementary safety products that support our vision to provide comprehensive solutions to a broader set of transportation customers around the world.”

“Safe Fleet employees, customers and partners will benefit from becoming a part of Clarience Technologies,” said John Knox, chairman and CEO of Safe Fleet. “We look forward to joining their team of companies where together we will expand global reach, accelerate innovation, unlock new benefits for customers and strengthen our safety mission.”

With Safe Fleet, Clarience Technologies will be able to strengthen its position in several industry segments. The acquisition will also create opportunities for cross-selling, which creates increased innovation and an enhanced customer value proposition.