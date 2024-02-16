MATA names Keith Watson chief safety and security officer

Keith Watson has been named as the Memphis Area Transit Authority's (MATA) chief safety and security officer. Watson will use his years of experience as a safety professional to improve the transit systems' safety, management and operations.

“The safety and security of our transit network is instrumental on our path forward to enhance mobility for all,” said MATA Interim CEO Bacarra Mauldin. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Watson’s leadership and expertise in this critical position, as we continue to make safety a priority.”

Watson brings more than 30 years of safety and security experience. Most recently, he served Memphis' citizens and business community as the commander (colonel) responsible for special operations/special services for the city of Memphis division of police services. Watson was responsible for leading, organizing, assisting and supporting the local, state and federal governments in Memphis, Tenn., with the development of emergency management and public preparedness plans, as well as the continuity of operations addressing traffic operations, major annual events, security preparation, protocols and special events.

“I am excited to serve the Greater Memphis community in a different capacity,” Watson said. “I look forward to using my unique blend of experience to collaborate and ensure safe and efficient transit operations.”

Watson is a native Memphian and veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master of business administration. He is a member of the World Safety Organization and is presently enrolled in the U.S. Department of Transportation Transit Safety and Security Program Certification.