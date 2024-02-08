Chicago Police Department working to extinguish smoking on CTA

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is working to make Chicago Transit Authority spaces smoker free. The CPD issued more than 6,300 citations for those smoking on CTA properties in 2023 – more than any year since 2019 when CPD issued 6,494 citations.

Like many public spaces, smoking is prohibited on CTA’s buses and trains and in stations. In addition to standard regulatory signage—red-and-white signs showing a cigarette with a red line though it—CTA uses digital ads and audio announcements to emphasize the no-smoking message.

“Smoking on CTA trains, buses and stations is not just illegal, it’s thoughtless,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “Not only is it a public health issue for those inhaling second-hand smoke, but it’s a nuisance to others who just want an enjoyable transit riding experience.”

The CPD, which provides law enforcement on the CTA system, stays on the lookout for violators while patrolling the system. In 2023, 6,385 citations were issued, compared to 4,024 in 2022, 4,341 in 2021 and 4,530 in 2020.

To further support policeefforts, CTA’s security guards continue to engage customers and inform them of the basic rules of behavior. The CTA received more than 1,000 smoking complaints from customers in 2023. The Red and Blue lines, which are the two trains that run 24/7, received the most complaints with 438 and 313, respectively.