CCRTA undergoes human trafficking training.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) recently hosted a human trafficking training to help make public transit a safer space for riders.

Kristen Joyner, a member of the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s Advisory Council on Human Trafficking, led the training sessions for staff and tenants at both the CCRTA Staples Street Center and Operations Facility. Joyner has provided human trafficking training to thousands across the United States.

“CCRTA recognizes the crucial role we play in the safety of our community," said Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA CEO. "Our Board of Directors and entire organization are committed to raising awareness about human trafficking. We will continue to work towards ending and preventing human trafficking throughout our service area."

According to the U.S. Department of State, human trafficking refers to “a crime whereby traffickers exploit and profit at the expense of adults or children by compelling them to perform labor or engage in commercial sex.”

CCRTA began a campaign this year to improve human trafficking awareness for employees, riders and the community it serves. In addition to the professional training provided, there are plans for prevention and awareness messaging on buses, bus stops, across its facilities, on its website and through social media.

Participants in the training chanted their pledges, “Not on my bus. Not on my train. Not in my community,” as they concluded their training session on Human Trafficking Awareness.