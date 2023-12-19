SEPTA, transit police reach tentative agreement

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and Fraternal Order of Transit Police (FOTP) Lodge 109 reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for Transit Police officers on Dec. 16, Ending a three-day strike.

“We are happy to welcome back our police officers with this tentative agreement in place,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “Negotiators for both SEPTA and the FOTP have been working around the clock, as have our police supervisors who have been covering patrols.

Richards also recognized Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for playing a key role in delivering the agreement.

“The governor’s engagement enabled us to come to a deal that protects public safety on SEPTA and takes care of hard-working union members who put their lives on the line every day,” Richards added.

The tentative agreement will now go to both FOTP membership and the SEPTA Board for approval.

“This tentative agreement is fair to our hard-working police officers and financially responsible for SEPTA,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of our police supervisors to cover patrols and keep the system safe these last few days, as well as the assistance we received from our law enforcement partners.”