L.A. Metro contracts Hayden AI for 100 bus camera monitor systems

Hayden AI has signed a contract with Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) for the deployment of bus lane and bus stop enforcement camera systems on buses that operate within the city of Los Angeles. As a part of the contract, 100 systems will initially be installed this winter and fully operational in spring 2024.

“The mission of Hayden AI is to use computer vision and geospatial technologies to make cities safer, more sustainable and smarter. Partnering with LA Metro to keep bus lanes and bus stops clear helps advance that mission,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “There’s a reason why transit agencies from across the country are partnering with us – our technology makes public transit faster, more reliable, safer and efficient. We’re excited to help deliver high-quality transit service for Angelenos.”

In addition to bus lane enforcement, Los Angeles will join Washington, D.C., in deploying automated bus stop enforcement. Illegal parking at bus stops makes boarding unsafe and inaccessible for people with disabilities.

In New York City, where Hayden AI equipment is installed on Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses, transit speeds have increased by as much as 40 percent and collisions have decreased by as much as 34 percent on streets with transit routes utilizing the technology, according to Hayden AI.