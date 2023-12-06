BART to begin installation of next generation fare gate prototypes at West Oakland Station Dec. 11

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) will begin installation of prototypes of the agency’s next generation fare gates the week of Dec. 11 at West Oakland Station.

The installation process is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete and the new fare gates will be open for use before Jan 1, 2024. During those two weeks, a construction barrier will be built around the existing station gate array. Riders will use two temporary accessible gates to enter and exit West Oakland Station. Both gates are located next to the Station Agent Booth, one on each side. Additionally, a carpet has been installed immediately before the entrance to each fare gate to make the two gates easier to locate for riders with visual impairments. The removal of the old gates and installation of the prototypes will not impact train service.

BART notes the prototypes being installed at West Oakland will help to test the new gates in a station environment with riders and are not the final version of the fare gates that will be installed throughout the rest of the system. BART’s development team is researching the latest door-braking technology and will add the enhanced capability to the fare gates in the coming months.

All BART stations will have new fare gates by the end of 2025.