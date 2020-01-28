Brightline launches new Buzz Boxx Mobile Barbershop promoting rail safety and mental health awareness

Brightline has launched the new Brightline Buzz Boxx, which serves as the centerpiece of Brightline’s safety initiative in partnership with 211 Helpline and Operation Lifesaver, Inc.

Since 2017, rail fatalities in Florida have gone down but suicides by rail have gone up, with 75 percent of incidents with Brightline a result of suicide or drugs, according to the rail operator. Brightline says suicides are up in every demographic and age group and it is the second leading cause of death between ages 15-24.

The mobile barbershop, which has launched in Miami, Fla., and Palm Beach County, is designed to engage with communities that interact along the rail corridor and educate them on rail safety and mental health.

“Haircuts are a unique way to engage communities and make a personal one-on-one connection with individuals while sitting in the barber's chair,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “We are planning 60 activations across south Florida and the state this year, touching all of the communities along the rail corridor.”

At the Palm Beach County launch, Brightline, in coordination with Palm Beach County organizations and law enforcement, provided free haircuts to dozens of residents at the West Palm Beach Station and Lake Worth Beach. Prior to their haircuts, all signed the Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety Pledge promising to stay safe around railroad tracks.

“Together with law enforcement leaders, Operation Lifesaver and Brightline, we are proud to engage in ongoing efforts to raise awareness for mental health issues and suicide prevention through this unique mobile asset,” said Candi Spitz, spokesperson for 211 Helpline Palm Beach/Treasure Coast. “The Brightline Buzz Boxx is a wonderful tool for outreach across South Florida and to directly engage with our most vulnerable communities.”

Brightline says the Buzz Boxx is a state-of-the-art mobile barbershop designed to visit the heart of neighborhoods that live along the tracks and promote safety and mental health. Brightline is working with homeless organizations, youth centers and schools educating on rail safety awareness and providing resources for mental illness. Buzz Boxx barbers have been provided mentorship training so that they know how to best address the youth one-on-one and provide encouragement and the follow up needed to help them succeed.

“We're thrilled to see the Buzz Boxx come to life in South Florida this week,” said Amir Youssef, CEO and creator of Buzz Boxx. “We've worked diligently over the last several years to provide youth with real-life mentors through this program. Now with the help of Brightline, we've been able to take this concept to the next level by incorporating education and awareness of mental health and rail safety.”