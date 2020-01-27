NJ Transit welcomes 16 new police recruits

The New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) Police Department has welcomed 16 recruits who graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy as they start their next step toward becoming members of the department.

The recruits have begun a rigorous 16-week training program with the NJ Transit Police Department through on-the-job instruction.

“NJ Transit has a long tradition of dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of those who use our rail, bus and light-rail system,’’ said President and CEO Kevin Corbett. “I believe these newest members to the NJ Transit family will make a real difference in protecting and serving our customers and employees as they carry out their duties.’’

While at the police academy, the recruits learned New Jersey mandatory basic police training. They began the 21-week course at the academy in August 2019. The curriculum is approved by the Police Training Commission, Department of Law and Public Safety within the Division of Criminal Justice.

“I am proud to welcome these 16 new officers into the New Jersey Transit Police Department,’’ said Senior Vice President, Chief of Police and Office of Emergency Management Christopher Trucillo. “Protecting the million people a day who use NJ Transit across our state and our employees will be their number one priority.”

The 16 recruits are: Mohammed Ahmed; Michael Baloga; Michael Dowdy; Ayaz Khan; Kevin Kolbenschlag; Joseph Mastrofilipo; Christopher Montalvo; Matthew Reiter; Elias Statham; Michael Flanagan; Sean Gallagher; Paul Gawin; Kevin Guy; Katherine Hormaza; Jonathan White; and Jonathan Ydo.