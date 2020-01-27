NJ Transit welcomes 16 new police recruits

The police academy recruits now begin four months of on-the-job training.

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit)
Jan 27th, 2020
Nj Transit Twitter
NJ Transit Twitter

The New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) Police Department has welcomed 16 recruits who graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy as they start their next step toward becoming members of the department.

The recruits have begun a rigorous 16-week training program with the NJ Transit Police Department through on-the-job instruction.

“NJ Transit has a long tradition of dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of those who use our rail, bus and light-rail system,’’ said President and CEO Kevin Corbett. “I believe these newest members to the NJ Transit family will make a real difference in protecting and serving our customers and employees as they carry out their duties.’’

While at the police academy, the recruits learned New Jersey mandatory basic police training. They began the 21-week course at the academy in August 2019. The curriculum is approved by the Police Training Commission, Department of Law and Public Safety within the Division of Criminal Justice.

 “I am proud to welcome these 16 new officers into the New Jersey Transit Police Department,’’ said Senior Vice President, Chief of Police and Office of Emergency Management Christopher Trucillo. “Protecting the million people a day who use NJ Transit across our state and our employees will be their number one priority.”

The 16 recruits are: Mohammed Ahmed; Michael Baloga; Michael Dowdy; Ayaz Khan; Kevin Kolbenschlag; Joseph Mastrofilipo; Christopher Montalvo; Matthew Reiter; Elias Statham; Michael Flanagan; Sean Gallagher; Paul Gawin; Kevin Guy; Katherine Hormaza; Jonathan White; and Jonathan Ydo.

More in Safety & Security
NY: Schumer urges Canada to move train inspections to Niagara Falls, N.Y.
The Niagara Falls Amtrak station opened in 2016 with space for Canadian customs officials to preclear passengers entering Canada. safThe Canadians, however, still do not use that space, preferring to keep their customs inspectors in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Jan 15th, 2020
A Chicago police officer leaves the scene after responding to a person being stabbed at the Fullerton stop during the Friday morning rush hour in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Dec. 6, 2019. All northbound Red Line trains were stopped.
IL: CTA crime spike has led to increased patrols on Red Line: police
A recent spike in CTA crime, particularly robberies, has led to increased patrols on the Red Line and is getting attention from Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck, police said.
Jan 14th, 2020
NY: Bombardier: Troubled rail cars to re-enter service
Bombardier Transportation will perform software updates to one of its rail car models in light of some recent door operation troubles.
Jan 14th, 2020
NY: Schumer bumps heads with TSA over stalled bomb-tracking tech for NYC transit hubs
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday called for the TSA to quickly roll out technology designed to thwart terrorist attacks at transit hubs -- and accused the feds of keeping the potentially life-saving equipment in 'testing limbo.'
Jan 14th, 2020
Bart
BART General Manager appoints new chief of police
Ed Alvarez, a 22-year veteran of the BART Police Department, has been selected for the role.
Jan 13th, 2020
HART and State Legislators partner on new proposed changes to protect transit employees
The Uniformed Public Servant Protection Act is aimed at curbing violence against transit employees and public servants.
Jan 13th, 2020
Safe Place Graphic
The COMET and National Safe Place Network unite to keep youth safe
NSPN’s Safe Place transit model allows youth in need to reach out to the transit agency who will then connect the youth with resources or organizations to help.
Jan 10th, 2020
La Metro
L.A. Metro is working to stop theft of copper wiring from rail lines
L.A. Metro will work to better monitor tracks 24/7 and make the equipment harder to steal, while working with law enforcement to pursue thieves and those who enable them.
Jan 10th, 2020
Christen Lacorte Railcrossingsign Unsplash
Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring vegetation management at New Jersey grade-crossings
The new law aims to improve safety across the state by ensuring a clear line of site for rail operators, motorists and pedestrians.
Jan 10th, 2020
BART to launch ambassador program on trains next month
The ambassadors will come from the BART Police Department’s Community Service Officers and will receive additional de-escalation and anti-bias training.
Jan 10th, 2020
NY: Bombardier subway cars pulled from NYC fleet
Bombardier subway cars are temporarily out of service after the New York City Transit Authority reported operation troubles.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tamping track on the MBTA&apos;s Red Line.
Massachusetts supplemental budget bill includes $18 million for MBTA
The supplemental bill would provide additional funds for transportation, as well as other commonwealth priorities.
Jan 9th, 2020
OH: Former head of RTA board avoids jail time for theft of health benefits
A judge in Cuyahoga County sentenced former Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority board president George Dixon III to probation on Wednesday.
Jan 9th, 2020
NY: Gov. Cuomo wants to ban serial sex offenders from NYC subways
The governor introduced a plan Tuesday that would prohibit those who commit repeat sex-related violations, or are high-risk sex offenders, from using MTA buses or trains for three years.
Jan 9th, 2020