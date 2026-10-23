CTA launches safe ride specialist pilot program to assist in deescalation with passenger incidents, boost system safety

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) launched a pilot program where teams of safe ride specialists—made up of mental health clinicians, peer support specialists, crisis intervention specialists and community violence intervention experts—ride the system and monitor rail stations and bus terminals. The teams coordinate with police, security and frontline workers to help make the CTA a safer, more welcoming system for riders and employees.

The CTA says the specialists are trained in deescalation to help with passenger issues or assist riders in need. They will be deployed in four key areas across the Blue, Green and Red lines that were determined based on incident data and staff feedback.

“Safe ride specialists are the latest addition to our expanded safety approach that’s designed to help every rider feel welcome on public transit," said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. "The increased presence of both police officers and trained crisis intervention specialists across the system is critical to our ability to continue to reduce crime and support riders in need on CTA."

The specialists where branded vests and serve primarily in two different roles:

Crisis intervention specialists: Support riders experiencing housing instability, mental health crises and substance abuse disorders by connecting them to treatment, housing and social services.

Support riders experiencing housing instability, mental health crises and substance abuse disorders by connecting them to treatment, housing and social services. Community violence intervention specialists: Engage youth and young adults to build positive relationships, de-escalate potential conflicts and redirect energy into constructive behaviors.

The agency will measure several performance indicators to gauge the effectiveness of the pilot program, including the number of incidents that were deescalated without law enforcement; decrease in service delays; improved safety; and connections to social services. After evaluation, CTA will assess continuing the program, and the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA) will use the information to shape its regional safety initiatives.

"We look forward to seeing the impact that safe ride specialists have," said NITA Interim Executive Director Jamie Rhee. "It is important that we use a variety of approaches to help people feel safer on the system, and the results of this pilot will help us inform a long-term public safety strategy."

CTA is partnering with several agencies for the program, including Healthcare Alternative Systems (HAS), Street Samaritans, Housing Forward and Metropolitan Peace Initiatives. The organizations help riders access social services such as shelters, respite locations and mental healthcare. Each team will be equipped with outreach materials, Narcan and hygiene kits.

"HAS is excited to partner with the CTA to provide person-centered, trauma-informed services in a space that all Chicagoans rely on every day. Crisis doesn't always happen in a clinic; it happens in public and on transit systems,” said HAS CEO Millie Adan. “We are eager for our talented, compassionate staff to continue meeting people where they're at and provide them with the support they need.”

CTA notes it developed the program in collaboration with riders, mental health workers, social service experts, community organizations and labor partners during a workshop the agency held in August 2025.

The agency is using $9.6 million in allocated funding, along with additional regional funding, to support the pilot program.

This pilot program builds on CTA’s other initiatives to help bolster the safety and security of the system. This includes the agency’s partnership with the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sherriff’s Office, where officers patrol the system. According to the CTA, the partnership has resulted in a 75% increase in monthly system policing hours. Both of these initiatives, among others, are part of CTA’s security enhancement strategy outlined earlier this year.