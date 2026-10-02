MTA deploys panoramic cameras, drones across LIRR system

The technologies are designed to improve surveillance and asset management while reducing installation, maintenance and infrastructure costs.
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Oct. 2, 2026
2 min read
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An MTA Long Island Rail Road train, car 7174, stops at Jamaica station with a conductor standing on the platform near the open doors.

A Long Island Rail Road train stops at Jamaica Station, a major transfer hub in Queens, N.Y.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is enhancing security and saving money at Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) stations, yards and grade crossings by installing panoramic cameras and deploying drone technology.

According to the MTA, panoramic cameras increase coverage and flexibility with 360-degree surveillance, replacing multiple traditional cameras with a single unit. The cameras are also easier to deploy, saving time and resources during the installation process. LIRR recently reduced a stations project’s camera count by 36%, resulting in savings of more than $51,000 for the project.

“Increasing safety while saving money is a win-win for the MTA,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “With 360-degree views, these cameras will improve situational awareness, reduce blind spots and speed up investigations.”

The LIRR is also integrating drones to capture asset counts, measurements and imagery for project planning and grant applications. Drone-enabled grid scans can reveal areas lacking protection and help guide security recommendations. Reduced material, labor, maintenance and infrastructure requirements allow for rapid deployment and cost savings.

The MTA has identified cost savings through a variety of improvements, including savings achieved from transitioning to Tap and Ride, lower maintenance costs with the rolling deployment of newer and more reliable subway and rail cars, optimization of railroad train crew schedules and other identified efficiencies of internal processes across all agencies.

“Modern cameras are crucial to our coordination with law enforcement,” said MTA Chief Security Officer Michael Kemper. “By replacing multiple units with one camera, we can speed up investigations and better deploy our resources.”

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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