MTA deploys panoramic cameras, drones across LIRR system

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is enhancing security and saving money at Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) stations, yards and grade crossings by installing panoramic cameras and deploying drone technology.

According to the MTA, panoramic cameras increase coverage and flexibility with 360-degree surveillance, replacing multiple traditional cameras with a single unit. The cameras are also easier to deploy, saving time and resources during the installation process. LIRR recently reduced a stations project’s camera count by 36%, resulting in savings of more than $51,000 for the project.

“Increasing safety while saving money is a win-win for the MTA,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “With 360-degree views, these cameras will improve situational awareness, reduce blind spots and speed up investigations.”

The LIRR is also integrating drones to capture asset counts, measurements and imagery for project planning and grant applications. Drone-enabled grid scans can reveal areas lacking protection and help guide security recommendations. Reduced material, labor, maintenance and infrastructure requirements allow for rapid deployment and cost savings.

The MTA has identified cost savings through a variety of improvements, including savings achieved from transitioning to Tap and Ride, lower maintenance costs with the rolling deployment of newer and more reliable subway and rail cars, optimization of railroad train crew schedules and other identified efficiencies of internal processes across all agencies.

“Modern cameras are crucial to our coordination with law enforcement,” said MTA Chief Security Officer Michael Kemper. “By replacing multiple units with one camera, we can speed up investigations and better deploy our resources.”