PA: Pittsburgh police to begin ticketing violations in new Oakland bus lanes

Drivers who illegally enter Oakland's new bus-only lanes can expect to pay up, starting this week.

Police will issue $25 fines beginning on Thursday for drivers who violate the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by driving in the bus-only lanes on Forbes and Fifth Avenues between Bellefield and Craft avenues.

The fine comes with $175 in associated fees, including mandatory court costs.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokeswoman Melissa Rubin said in a release that police had been issuing verbal warnings for violators since the agency completed installing the lanes last month.

Private vehicles and bicycles cannot enter, stop or park in bus lanes, Rubin said. Drivers picking up or dropping off passengers should do so on side streets or in loading zones, she said.

"The dedicated bus lanes are reserved exclusively for buses and emergency vehicles and are clearly marked to ensure the smooth and efficient flow of public transit vehicles," Rubin said. "Drivers should pay close attention to street signage and lane markings."

Drivers turning right can pass through the dashed portion of the bus lane, but only after confirming that no buses are approaching.

The new bus lanes are a part of PRT's University Line project, which will connect Oakland with Downtown through Uptown with traffic infrastructure and two dozen bus stops. PRT completed work Downtown in 2025 and expects to wrap up in Oakland next year.

Those interested can use PRT's online hub to track the University Line's progress and related traffic updates.

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