Virginia DRPT creates Safety and Design Division

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) has created a new Safety and Design Division. The agency has also selected Alan Saunders PE, CCM, as the head of the division.

According to the agency, the launch of the division will unify and streamline existing agency initiatives under one umbrella. The new division will equip transit agencies and localities to improve progress and performance on federal safety and security compliance requirements and capital project delivery to ensure safe, reliable and affordable mobility for those who rely upon and work in transit and rail.

Virginia DRPT has long supported safety and design by serving as the designated Rail State Safety Oversight Agency for Hampton Roads Transit’s Tide light-rail system and by offering technical assistance and staff as a resource on capital project planning and implementation. Along with deepening its work in these areas, the Safety and Design division will also offer:

Training and technical assistance on transit and rail safety and security issues.

On-call design and engineering support to elevate safety needs and expedite project delivery.

Safety-related data analysis to identify potential transit and rail safety interventions, including to reduce potential risks for pedestrians at key intersections.

“As federal regulations evolve, cybersecurity threats rise, and Virginia continues to prioritize multi-modal approaches to safety, the creation of a Safety and Design division is a key strategy in ensuring transit and rail remain the safest transportation modes in Virginia and nationwide for riders and workers,” said Virginia DRPT Director Mariia Zimmerman. “Through an increased focus on safety and design, [Virginia] DRPT’s efforts will help to save lives, reduce injuries and lower operating and maintenance costs for our partners.”

The project is part of the six-year improvement program the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved for the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia DRPT earlier this year.

The agency notes Saunders has more than 30 years of public- and private-sector engineering and transportation experience. Through his work, he provides technical leadership focused on improving safety, strengthening project development and delivery and supporting innovative, practical transportation solutions across the commonwealth.

“It is a privilege to spearhead the Safety and Design Division," Saunders said. “Promoting safety from the idea phase through the implementation phase of transit and rail projects is essential for successful service. DRPT centering safety in our work with partners is yet another way we show up for every person, every business and every need.”