TX: For DART, Trump and 20,000 Republicans are no match for St. Patrick's Day crowds

Twenty thousand Republicans and a president are coming to Dallas. Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials say they have handled worse: St. Patrick's Day.

DART will add police and close Victory Station during President Donald Trump's rally-style convention Sept. 9-10, part of an intense security operation that will restrict access around the American Airlines Center.

The level of commitment needed from the transit agency is expected to be lower than for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, and "nowhere near" what the World Cup required, said DART spokesperson Erin Myers.

DART Police Chief Charles Cato said the GOP's first midterm national convention has its own transportation plans for ticketed attendees.

"It shouldn't be a big burden on the transportation system or a big increase in ridership," Cato said.

DART will close Victory Station near the AAC, across Victory Avenue, on the day preceding and during the convention, Sept. 8 through 10, at the request of the Secret Service, Myers said. The light rail trains and Trinity Rail Express will pass through without stopping.

"Physical security needs" will make parts of the area inaccessible, Cato said. "There's just no point in delivering people to a place that's inaccessible," he said of the station closure.

Local and federal law enforcement will take the lead as Dallas welcomes Trump. The event also will feature Vice President JD Vance, other administration officials, dignitaries and GOP activists.

Protesters, too, are expected around the convention, with demonstrations planned near the arena. Officials have not yet announced where they will be allowed.

The agency will have extra police officers and staff at key locations throughout the transit system, including at the closed Victory Station to secure the area.

Cato said the extra staffing needs will be less than what is needed for the State Fair of Texas

DART staff did not provide cost estimates associated with extra police staffing for the convention, but Myers said it "isn't substantial."

"It's comparable to any other sort of large-scale event that we would host in the area," Myers said. " St. Patrick's Day, for example, probably exceeds what we would need for this."

The parade along Greenville Avenue draws thousands of green-clad revelers every March, many of whom take DART to the festival, which blocks several streets. Meanwhile, Cato said ticketed convention attendees will have a separate transportation system to get from hotels to the rally.

Myers said DART is working on a plan to ensure public transportation access to the area, such as rerouting buses and sharing information with riders in advance of the closure of the station near the arena.

While DART is "committed to public safety partnerships," Cato said at a news conference last week, the agency will also help "the public who depend on us to get to work, healthcare and education destinations" during the convention.

Public officials recommend those with jobs in Victory Park stay home during the event, which will close several roads in the area.

DART's preparations come as local law enforcement and city officials brace for costs associated with hosting the national event, which was announced in late June.

Dallas City Council pressed for answers earlier this month on whether GOP organizers will help foot the bill, which could reach $1.8 million for police spending alone.

No reimbursement agreement has been reached, and city officials have not identified grants or other funding sources to cover the expenses, but organizers say they are willing to help offset some of the costs.

Staff writers Joseph Morton and Chase Rogers contributed to this report.

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