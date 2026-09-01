San Joaquin RTD launches 24-hour non-emergency line, expands security services

San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) is proceeding with a security services expansion designed to strengthen safety for riders, employees and the communities San Joaquin RTD serves.

At its Aug. 21 meeting, the San Joaquin RTD Board of Directors approved Amendment No. 1 to San Joaquin RTD's security services contract with Elite Private Security Services LLC. The agency notes that the amendment provides for an enhanced security presence across San Joaquin RTD facilities, transit centers, bus stops, park-and-ride locations and aboard agency vehicles.

The agency says the expanded security initiative reflects San Joaquin RTD's commitment to making public safety and security a top organizational priority. The updates come after there were concerns raised by riders, bus operators, community organizations and San Joaquin RTD employees with issues happening in the system.

As part of the expanded security program, San Joaquin RTD and Elite Private Security Services have noted the launch of a dedicated 24-hour San Joaquin RTD non-emergency security line. The line is set to provide riders and employees with an additional way to report non-emergency security concerns and request security assistance throughout the San Joaquin RTD system.

Beyond the launch of the new line, the agency says that Elite Private Security Services has begun mobilizing staffing, dispatch protocols and call-handling procedures to support the expanded scope of the new amendment and ensure a smooth implementation of the additional services.

"Public transit works only when the public feels safe using it," said San Joaquin RTD Acting CEO and COO Eric Williams. "The board's action allows us to put additional resources where they matter most directly into the system where our riders and employees are every day. The new 24-hour non-emergency security line also gives our riders another direct way to communicate security concerns and request assistance."

The agency says the expanded security program is intended to address both serious incidents and the lower-level behaviors that can negatively affect the rider experience, including harassment, intimidation, aggressive panhandling, loitering, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

These expanded programs come after the agency began bolstering efforts in 2025 through enhanced training, an expansion of its Safety Department and through facility improvements, earning it a national Safety and Security award from the American Public Transportation Association.

Elite Private Security Services notes that it will work closely with San Joaquin RTD leadership and staff throughout implementation and will support quarterly performance reporting so San Joaquin RTD's Board of Directors and the public can evaluate the effectiveness of the expanded security services.

San Joaquin RTD says it will continue evaluating security conditions throughout the system and adjust resources as necessary to provide a safer and more secure environment for passengers and employees.