VIA Metropolitan Transit partners with Safety Vision to modernize mobile video surveillance systems

VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) has begun a phased, fleet-wide modernization of its mobile video surveillance systems in partnership with Safety Vision, LLC. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar program replaces aging surveillance technology with Safety Vision's current-generation hardware and SafetyNet video management platform, beginning with 361 fixed-route buses.

The upgrade will allow VIA to have clearer video coverage on board every bus, faster retrieval of footage when incidents occur and a stronger deterrent against crime and misconduct. With Safety Vision's Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and SafetyNet enterprise software deployed across the fleet, VIA will gain:

Enhanced rider and operator security: High-resolution recording and expanded storage capacity give VIA clear, reliable video of events on board, supporting both crime deterrence and the safety of bus operators and passengers alike.

Faster incident response and resolution: SafetyNet's mass-transit-purpose-built video management tools allow VIA staff to locate, review and share footage quickly, accelerating investigations, insurance claims and coordination with local law enforcement.

More reliable service on the routes riders depend on: Safey Vision notes that because the new systems integrate with VIA's existing onboard infrastructure and are installed as conversion kits at VIA's own maintenance facility, buses move through the upgrade efficiently and return to revenue service quickly, minimizing disruption to daily schedules.

Safety Vision notes that rather than requiring a full system replacement, the program upgrades VIA's fixed-route fleet through custom NVR conversion kits in its initial phase, with subsequent phases to follow as VIA completes its full fleet transition. Installation is being executed entirely at VIA's maintenance facility, with Safety Vision on-site technical and project management representatives overseeing every phase. The deployment includes enterprise SafetyNet licensing for VIA's fleet operations and is backed by Safety Vision's industry-leading product warranty.

“Our solutions deliver advanced recording and storage technology while leveraging VIA's existing infrastructure, maximizing the agency's investment and minimizing disruption to daily transit operations,” said Safety Vision Senior Account Executive Jeff Taylor.