Denver RTD to adopt active bystander law enforcement program to improve policing

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) Transit Police is implementing the active bystander law enforcement (ABLE) program this year, a program that helps officers identify potential errors early and effectively communicate to navigate challenging situations, according to the agency.

Denver RTD says the ABLE program fosters a culture in which officers at every rank can speak up and address concerns to help prevent mistakes and misconduct and support one another’s well-being.

“As a department, we are committed to a culture in which every officer has the skills and confidence to intervene when necessary to prevent mistakes, misconduct and unnecessary harm. The ABLE program reinforces that commitment,” said Denver RTD Chief of Police and Emergency Management Steve Martingano. “We brought ABLE to the [Denver] RTD Transit Police Department to ensure every member knows that leadership fully supports a culture of accountability, professionalism and integrity at every level. This is how we protect our community, and this is how we protect one another.”

Why intervention matters

The three pillars of the ABLE program—prevent misconduct, reduce mistakes and promote officer health and wellness—are supported by peer-reviewed research conducted by the Georgetown Law Center.

Denver RTD Deputy Chief of Police Sean Faris explained why intervention is essential. “We’ve seen across the nation where one officer can make a poor decision that has lasting effects on an agency,” Faris said. “ABLE helps answer key questions: ‘Why don’t people intervene? Are they not seeing what I’m seeing?’ We want officers to know that if you’re seeing something that’s not right, regardless of rank, we expect colleagues to step in. We have a duty to intercede.”

“The program reinforces that every officer has the authority and responsibility to act when they observe behavior that is inconsistent with professional, ethical or organizational standards,” Faris added. “Participants learn to address concerns proactively and prevent problematic conduct from escalating into a more serious incident.”

He added that a core principle of organizational accountability is developing a culture in which officers address and respond to colleagues when conduct falls short of established standards.

De-escalation in practice

Denver RTD notes officers learn to be aware of one another’s temperament and make simple statements to help de-escalate a situation through ABLE.

ABLE also addresses barriers that discourage intervention by challenging the cognitive and social dynamics that cause individuals to stay silent.

“Personnel may be reluctant to intervene if they assume that others do not share their concerns or interpret the lack of action by others as evidence that a situation does not warrant intervention,” Faris said.

Denver RTD notes that ABLE’s practical applications include intervening directly with a colleague to prevent a potential problem, learning techniques for having difficult conversations, preventing excessive force and connecting colleagues experiencing personal challenges with support resources.

“Proactively addressing concerns protects the community, supports colleagues, reduces organizational risk and maintains the integrity of the policing profession,” Faris added.

Training timeline and implementation

Faris introduced ABLE to Denver RTD Transit Police after joining the department in September 2025, having previously served as an ABLE instructor with the Denver Police Department.

This summer, four Denver RTD officers will complete 20 hours of training through the ABLE program to become certified instructors. In the fourth quarter of 2026, they will lead other Denver RTD Transit Police officers through eight hours of training. Officers will participate in refresher training at least two hours annually.

In Colorado, agencies using ABLE include the Colorado State Patrol, the Attorney General’s Office and the Denver Police Department.

“All the agencies that have gone through ABLE training have had positive feedback that it was worthwhile,” Faris said. “It teaches you to look not only at yourself, but others too.”

Reflecting on situations to determine how they could be handled differently is another key component of the program.

“It’s through critical conversations that we can learn from each other,” Faris added. “ABLE creates a culture where everybody feels comfortable addressing a potential problem, irrespective of rank.”

Rooted in research and reform

ABLE evolved from the Ethical Policing is Courageous program launched by the New Orleans Police Department in 2014. It was expanded in 2020 through a collaboration with its founders and the Georgetown University Law Center following the death of George Floyd. Since then, more than 300 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and three Canadian provinces have adopted the ABLE program.