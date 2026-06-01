CATS seeing drop in crime across transit system

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has released updated data highlighting a decrease in crime and assaults across the transit system, reflecting what the agency says is the impact of comprehensive security initiatives implemented over the past year.

Under CATS Chief Safety and Security Officer, the organization says it has marked a pivotal transformation. Following a consolidated contract with Professional Security Services and an enhanced partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the agency says the system is seeing measurable results in passenger and operator protection.

Key data highlights (Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025) include:

69% decrease in crime on the Blue Line.

67% reduction in overall bus operator and passenger assaults.

Zero major assaults (requiring medical response) recorded for operators or passengers.

Zero passenger-on-passenger assaults in Q1 2026, down from three in 2025.

“The data shows the security enhancements we have implemented are taking hold and yielding meaningful improvements,” said CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle. “While we recognize safety and security is a continued moving target, CATS today is in a very different place than it was three years ago. We remain firmly committed to the safety of our employees and customers.”

Since WeDriveU assumed management of bus operations in 2024, CATS says several new critical safety protocols specific to bus operations have been implemented:

Strengthened communication : Radio controllers now have real-time video access to vehicles and undergo enhanced training to ensure rapid deployment of emergency services.

: Radio controllers now have real-time video access to vehicles and undergo enhanced training to ensure rapid deployment of emergency services. Onboard awareness : Expanded announcements notify passengers that audio/video recording is active and that aggressive behavior toward operators will result in criminal charges.

: Expanded announcements notify passengers that audio/video recording is active and that aggressive behavior toward operators will result in criminal charges. Optimized response times : The average response time for bus communications to capture a call has been reduced to approximately 35 seconds, with bus-originated calls now color-coded and prioritized over schedule alerts.

: The average response time for bus communications to capture a call has been reduced to approximately 35 seconds, with bus-originated calls now color-coded and prioritized over schedule alerts. Escalation procedures : New protocols for high-level events ensure on-duty lead controllers coordinate responses to threats of violence immediately.

: New protocols for high-level events ensure on-duty lead controllers coordinate responses to threats of violence immediately. Operator empowerment: Operators are equipped with both overt and covert emergency buttons and receive real-time coaching to manage disruptive situations safely.

Enhancements have also been made to reporting functions for customers:

Text a tip : CATS has integrated a text-a-tip line, giving riders an additional way to request support in addition to reporting a problem via the homepage of the CATS website. The 'Report a problem to CATS' button within the CATS-Pass app has also been updated for better visibility.

: CATS has integrated a text-a-tip line, giving riders an additional way to request support in addition to reporting a problem via the homepage of the CATS website. The 'Report a problem to CATS' button within the CATS-Pass app has also been updated for better visibility. Promotion of reporting tools: New signage has been integrated throughout the system with the various ways to request support listed, as well as overhead audio announcements.

"Our proactive safety and security measures are delivering tangible results, and seeing systemwide crime numbers drop is a major step forward.” said CATS Chief Safety and Security Officer Eric Osnes. "We will keep building on this momentum, adjusting our strategies in real-time to protect our community and stay ahead of the curve."

CATS says it is containing to scale its security presence through the deployment of additional off-duty CMPD and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies. Future-focused initiatives include securing a dedicated fare enforcement unit and partnering with CPCC and UNCC to develop and test new Artificial Intelligence-driven security technologies. These enhancements are fully integrated into the current and proposed fiscal year 2027 operating and capital budgets, as well as the CATS Integrated Public Safety and Security Plan.

That plan and additional information on security enhancements across the system can be found on CATS safety and security page.