WMATA launches fares pay for service campaign

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has launched its fares pay for service campaign, a systemwide initiative focused on improving fare compliance and protecting funding for transportation services. According to WMATA, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) officers are responsible for fare enforcement and are using on-board real-time videos, as a force multiplier to address fare evasion and real-time safety issues while helping keep buses moving.

“Customer fares pay for bus operators, vehicle maintenance, better service and long-term investments across the region,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Fare compliance matters, fare payment is expected and our MTPD officers will enforce our policy. “We must restore respect for the system, support our frontline workers and fund the services our customers need.”

As part of the campaign, WMATA is highlighting payment through Tap. Ride. Go., which allows customers to pay fares more quickly and conveniently with a credit or debit card. Reduced fares also remain available for SNAP-eligible customers, seniors, students and customers with disabilities.

WMATA currently delivers nearly one million customer trips every day. The agency notes Investments in technology, reliability, customer experience and easier fare payment through Tap. Ride. Go. have helped grow ridership, but fare evasion on buses remains at unacceptable levels and could result in approximately $50 million in lost revenue this fiscal year.

The campaign combines customer outreach, expanded education and enforcement efforts on buses, which include bus operators greeting customers and informing everyone that fares are $2.25.

The agency also enlisted regional leaders to help by joining the campaign on social media, in newsletters, at community meetings and with constituents.

WMATA says the campaign builds on successful fare enforcement efforts on rail, where stronger fare gates and increased enforcement have reduced rail fare evasion by more than 80%. Those efforts have also supported broader public safety goals, including identifying outstanding warrants and recovering illegal weapons.