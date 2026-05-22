SFRTA partnering with Henderson Behavioral Health to implement suicide prevention initiative related to railroad trespassing

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), the operating agency for Tri-Rail, is partnering with Henderson Behavioral Health to implement a comprehensive suicide prevention initiative aimed at reducing incidents related to railroad trespassing across South Florida.

“This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to safety and to the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Palm Beach County Vice Mayor and SFRTA Chair Marci Woodward. “Every life lost on our rail corridor is one too many. By working alongside Henderson Behavioral Health, we are taking a proactive, human-centered approach focused not only on prevention, but on providing hope, awareness and intervention where it is needed.”

Supported by a $56,500 grant from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the program will combine targeted public education campaigns with specialized training for SFRTA employees, contractors and regional partners. The initiative is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of railroad trespassing, identify warning signs of individuals in crisis and equip frontline personnel with the tools to respond effectively and compassionately.

“For more than 70 years, Henderson Behavioral Health has worked to meet people where they are and remove barriers to care,” said Henderson Behavioral Health CEO Dr. Steven Ronik. “This important partnership with Tri-Rail allows us to bring awareness about services that are available to people who are struggling or navigating difficult times. It’s okay not to be okay – you don’t have to go through it alone. Support is here, and help is available.”

According to FRA data, the state of Florida ranked second in the U.S. for railroad trespassing casualties in 2025, reporting 65 fatalities and 70 injuries. Within the South Florida Rail Corridor, shared by Tri-Rail, Amtrak and CSXT, there were 12 trespasser strikes in 2025, nine of which resulted in fatalities. The trend has continued into 2026, with Tri-Rail reporting 14 trespasser incidents to date, 10 of which were fatal.

“Our goal is not only to prevent tragedies but to foster a culture of awareness and care,” Woodward said. “This program is about saving lives through education, compassion and meaningful partnerships.”