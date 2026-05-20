Cook County State Attorney launches regional transit safety taskforce

Cook County State’s Attorney for the state of Illinois Eileen O’Neill Burke unveiled the creation of the Regional Transit Task Force (RTTF), a collaborative effort made by the office that unites local, county, federal and transit agencies to fortify public safety efforts across region’s transit offerings.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure on public transit,” Burke said. “This task force brings law enforcement and transit partners together to share intelligence, deter transit-related crime and improve public safety to better protect riders, transit workers and our communities.”

The office notes that the RTTF will convene regularly, with its first meeting scheduled for May 26. The task force will host members from the Cook County State Attorney’s Office (CCSAO), the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Transportation Authority (CTA), Cook County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, ATF, DEA, Metra and Pace Suburban Bus.

"The formation of this task force marks a historic moment as CTA expands and builds upon its security strategy," said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. "This is an unprecedented partnership that brings together local, county and federal law enforcement to work alongside every major transit agency in the Chicago region. Our message is simple: Law enforcement at every level is working in tandem with CTA to ensure a vibrant, thriving future for public transit."

The RTTF follows the formation of the CCSAO’s internal CTA task force, which focuses on the prosecution of transit-related crime in Chicago.