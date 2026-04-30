Texas transit agencies take action to fortify public safety efforts

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) have taken steps to further their public safety and mental health outreach efforts with security expansions and new facilities.

DART increases security presence, expands mental health response efforts

DART is aiming to reinforcing its commitment to safety via dualling investment in enhanced security services and expanded mental health response efforts across the system.

The DART Board of Directors approved a contract modification that continues and expands transit security officer services while also extending its partnership with Parkland Health to support the DART Cares program, an initiative the agency says is focused on connecting vulnerable individuals to mental health services.

The approved contract modification will increase funding for transit security officer services to a total not-to-exceed amount of $32.1 million, ensuring what the agency calls a continued and visible security presence across DART’s buses, trains, stations and facilities.

The agency notes that these security officers work alongside DART Police to enhance system-wide safety, protect infrastructure and support customers through proactive engagement and customer service.

“DART is not blind to the fact that people in our community have questioned whether safety is a priority, and we hear you,” said DART Board Chair Randall Bryant. “These actions reflect the real, tangible steps we are taking to address those concerns head-on. By increasing our security presence and investing in smarter, more responsive safety strategies, we are demonstrating our commitment to making the DART system safer for everyone who relies on it every day.”

Security personnel will operate continuously across the system, ensuring uninterrupted patrol, regardless of weather, emergencies or operational challenges while also enhancing the overall rider experience.

Expanding mental health support through DART Cares

Alongside the increased security, DART notes that it is expanding its DART Cares Multi-Disciplinary Response Team through a five-month extension of its agreement with Parkland Health. The program embeds mental health clinicians alongside DART Police to respond to individuals experiencing homelessness or mental health crises on the system.

DART says this initiative is designed to reduce the use of transit as a shelter of last resort while connecting individuals to appropriate care and community-based services.

“Public safety is not just about enforcement; it’s about understanding and addressing the root causes of what we see in our system every day,” said DART Police Chief Charles Cato. “By pairing officers with mental health professionals, we are creating safer outcomes for everyone, our riders, our employees and the individuals who need help the most.”

The DART Cares program has been implemented in coordination with regional partners and continues to evolve as a model for collaborative, community-based transit safety solutions.

Houston Metro opens new police substation to boost response times

Houston Metro revealed its new METRO Police Department substation near the Magnolia Park Transit Center. The new substation aims at enhancing law enforcement presence along the transit corridor and improve response times.

“Safety continues to guide our decisions, and this investment reflects that ongoing commitment,” said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “We will be more visible, more integrated into the community and work every day alongside our community partners to support the safety of our riders and the neighborhoods we serve.”

Located at the eastern end of the Houston Metro Rail Green Line, the substation will operate 24/7, serving as a dedicated base for Houston Metro Police operations in the surrounding area.

The agency notes that officers assigned to the facility will maintain a visible patrol presence with a focus on rapid response and expanded coverage of the nearby transit corridor. The facility will also support broader law enforcement collaboration by making the space available for use by partner agencies.

"It is evident what we are trying to accomplish. We want a safe community," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. "This shows you what you can do when you collaborate. You don't worry about who's going to get the credit. You just get it done."

In addition to filling out law enforcement operations, the facility will serve as a community resource where riders and residents can report crimes or suspicious activity, share concerns and meet with officers.