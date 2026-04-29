STM extends facility move along order another year

After reviewing data from the winter season, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is extending the move along order within its facilities until April 30, 2027.

The extension comes after the program was reintroduced last June. The agency notes that the move along order is intended to provide special constables with an additional tool to maintain social balance within stations by addressing the occupation of facilities for non-transport-related purposes that may affect the sense of safety among riders and employees.

STM says the measure was applied nearly 2,500 times per month by special constables during the winter period. The agency says it believes this measure helps stabilize the transit environment and limit behavior that is not conducive to a safe environment in the metro. Its renewal for the coming year is part of a series of safety measures implemented by the STM.

“To continue attracting more ridership to the metro, we must continue to enhance customers’ sense of safety within the network, and we are taking action to that end,” said STM Board Chair Aref Salem. “Of course, we are aware that the move along order cannot be the only tool. This measure is part of a set of measures the STM is implementing to ensure safety and a sense of security in the network, and we will continue to improve them.”

Winter data analysis

An analysis of operational data shows that several indicators have improved or stabilized since the implementation of measures such as the move along order in mid-March 2025. STM notes that service reliability has improved due to a decrease in the number of service interruptions from intentional disruptive behavior. The number of people being escorted out at closing time is decreasing, thereby making it easier for employees to close the stations.

Operational indicators (November 2025 to March 2026 vs same period last year)