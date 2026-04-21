Metrolinx begins increasing police presence at Union Station

Metrolinx special constables are working alongside additional paid-duty Toronto police officers to strengthen coordination, lower response times and ensure quicker interventions when needed.
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April 21, 2026
Metrolinx
Increased officer presence at Union Station is one way Metrolinx continues to make safety a top priority

Increased officer presence at Union Station is one way Metrolinx continues to make safety a top priority.

Metrolinx is increasing police presence at Union Station, with Metrolinx special constables working alongside additional paid-duty Toronto police officers to strengthen coordination, lower response times and ensure quicker interventions when needed.

Metrolinx says special constables receive provincially mandated training aligned to Ontario Police College standards, with specialized transit and deescalation training to handle complex situations safely and professionally. The agency is also hiring more officers over the coming months. Active recruitment, hiring and training are currently underway to strengthen the frontline presence across the system. Customer protection officers and other front line transit staff are also being equipped with body-worn cameras.

“As we prepare for an unprecedented surge of riders—more than half a million additional GO and UP Express customers during the World Cup alone—safety remains our top priority,” said Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay. “Enhanced transit safety officer coverage and increased police presence are all part of the comprehensive planning we’ve been doing for months to ensure every rider, whether they’re heading to a match, a concert or their daily commute, feels confident on our system.” 

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