MTA unveils new bus operator training simulators

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has unveiled new bus operator training simulators that the authority says modernizes the bus operator training experience. According to the MTA, three simulators are being installed at the Zerega Training Center in The Bronx and one is being installed at the Spring Creek Depot in Brooklyn.

"We’re already seeing the benefits of these cutting-edge simulators as part of our commitment to delivering top-tier service,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “These simulators help bus operators quickly build the skills and confidence to navigate NYC streets–safely and speedily–even before they hit the road.”

MTA notes the new systems provide a realistic training experience and include operator cabins that replicate the layouts of diesel, hybrid, electric and articulated buses, allowing trainees to practice in an environment that mirrors the vehicles they will operate on the street.

“With modern bus simulators, we’re ensuring bus operators are set up for success to deliver safe and reliable service for riders,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “These simulators deliver immersive, real-world environments across different bus types and scenarios that benefit both new and experienced employees.”

The simulators feature 4K environments with highly realistic lighting, weather and traffic conditions. Instructors can create customized scenarios to simulate emergencies and challenging operating conditions while integrated performance dashboards allow trainers to track operator performance, identify skill gaps and provide targeted coaching.

MTA notes more than 4,300 bus operators will train annually on the simulators between the Zerega Training Center and Spring Creek Depot.