AngelTrax to equip city of Freeport public transportation vehicles with advanced onboard camera systems

AngelTrax is partnering with the city of Freeport, Ill., to equip several of the city’s public transportation vehicles with advanced onboard camera systems to enhance safety, accountability and operational visibility across the city’s fleet.

“AngelTrax was not only the lowest responsible bidder, but they have proven experience with installing security systems on public transportation vehicles,” said Freeport Program Compliance and Oversight Monitor Sadie Grande. “They have their own proprietary hardware and software, which makes for more efficient data storage and processing. Finally, AngelTrax provided excellent references, including North Central Area Transit in Ottawa.”

The project, finalized on February 12, 2026, provides the city with two different configurations of high-definition cameras to outfit 16 buses in the Pretzel City Area Transit (PCAT) fleet.

AngelTrax’s Vulcan™ Series VX4AI All-In-One Mobile Digital Video Recorder (MDVR) includes a built-in artificial intelligence processor that can detect driving events, which can be automatically uploaded to a secure server for review from each equipped vehicle. According to AngelTrax, the VX4AI’s two built-in high-definition cameras allow PCAT to simultaneously capture an exterior view through the windshield and an interior view of the driver and passengers.

The system has the capacity to record up to two microSD cards, up to 512GB per card, with a total storage capacity of 1TB. The Vulcan™ Series V1284HC MDVR records up to 12 camera views of the vehicle’s interior and exterior. The system is capable of recording eight high-definition channels up to 1080P and four IP channels up to 4K/8MP, with up to 14TB of recording capacity. The camera system includes AngelTrax’s patented Hybrid Component™ Technology, constructed to allow upgrades, updates, repairs and replacement to be completed without removing the MDVR from the vehicle, allowing for a lower long-term cost of ownership.

With AngelTrax’s Pro 8 Central Management System, the company says the city will be able to receive real-time surveillance and alerts, as well as live view for all wirelessly connected Vulcan™ Series systems, allowing for greater insight, oversight and control of its entire fleet.

The deployment of the camera systems is expected to support safer driving behaviors, reduce liability exposure and reinforce public trust in the city’s public transportation.

“Cities today face increasing demands for safety, accountability and operational efficiency,” said AngelTrax President and CEO Richie Howard. “AngelTrax is proud to partner with the city of Freeport to deliver technology that helps protect the city’s employees, passengers and community as a whole.”