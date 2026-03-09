SamTrans, Hayden AI to install AI-based safety cameras 

San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) and Hayden AI are installing artificial intelligence (AI)-based safety cameras.

SamTrans to install AI-enabled safety cameras on 235 fixed-route buses

The SamTrans Board of Directors have approved the installation of AI–enabled safety cameras on 235 SamTrans fixed-route buses, expanding the agency’s efforts to reduce collisions and improve safety for passengers, operators and the public.

The board authorized a contract with Samsara Inc. to provide dual-facing AI dash cameras and cloud-based services that help identify unsafe driving behaviors, increase operator awareness of pedestrians and support incident review and training.

According to the agency, the system includes cameras that face both the roadway and the bus operator. Using AI technology, the cameras can detect risky conditions and trigger alerts that help improve driving awareness while also capturing video that can be used for safety analysis and operator coaching.

“This technology gives our operators additional tools to stay aware of their surroundings while helping us better understand and prevent incidents,” said SamTrans Acting Deputy Director of Safety Omar Brown. “Improving safety for our riders, employees and everyone sharing the roadway remains a top priority for SamTrans.”

Key benefits of the AI safety cameras include:

Detecting unsafe driving behaviors

Improving operator awareness of pedestrians and road users

Supporting post-incident review and safety analysis

Enabling supervisors to provide timely safety coaching and training

Under the agreement, Samsara will provide hardware, software, installation, training and cloud-based video services for the buses. The contract has a three-year base term not to exceed $240,000, with an option for up to three additional one-year extensions, totaling up to $240,000.

SamTrans notes that the annual subscription cost for the service is approximately $79,000, with a one-time shipping cost of $2,000 in the first year. Funding is included in the agency’s fiscal year 2026 and 2027 operating budgets and will be incorporated into future operating budgets. According to the agency, deployment of the cameras builds on its previous experience using AI-enabled dash cameras on contracted bus services.

Philadelphia installs Hayden AI technology on trolleys

Hayden AI technology has been installed on Philadelphia trolleys, in partnership with the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), marking Hayden AI’s first successful installation on trolleys, expanding the company’s footprint beyond buses and parking enforcement vehicles to a third vehicle type.

“Keeping trolley zones clear isn’t just about enforcing parking rules–it’s about keeping Philadelphia moving. We’re excited to partner with SEPTA and the PPA to launch the nation’s first automated trolley zone enforcement program to help make trolley service more reliable, streets safer and transit more accessible for every rider in the city,” said Hayden AI CEO Marty Beard.

In addition to trolleys, Hayden AI systems are installed on 152 SEPTA buses and have delivered significant improvements to bus service. According to the company, bus routes equipped with the technology have seen speeds increase by 3% to 6% since the program began in April 2025 while routes without enforcement have gotten slower during the same period. In addition, 63% of registered vehicle owners who received one violation have not received a second ticket.

Hayden AI’s technology is deployed on more than 2,100 public transit buses worldwide, helping cities improve road safety, enhance transit reliability and increase accessibility at bus stops for riders with disabilities. In addition to Philadelphia, Hayden AI systems operate on transit buses in major U.S. cities, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago.