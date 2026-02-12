Verra Mobility Corporation extends partnership with NYCDOT to manage automated enforcement camera programs

Verra Mobility Corporation has finalized a five-year, $998 million contract with the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) to continue managing NYC's automated enforcement camera programs, with an option to extend for an additional five-year term. The contract includes the city's red-light, speed and bus lane enforcement systems, as well as cameras used to enforce weight limits on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Verra Mobility Corporation notes the new contract will support the city's red-light safety camera program expansion to 600 signalized intersections and the future growth of automated bus lane enforcement. The company has managed the city's automated enforcement programs since they were originally introduced more than 30 years ago.

The previous contract between the company and NYCDOT expired in December 2025. Under the new contract, the number of red-light camera locations will significantly increase, following legislation signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2025 to renew and expand the city's red-light camera program to 600 signalized intersections—up from just 150 previously, or less than 1% of intersections in the city.

The company says that in addition to growing the city's bus lane obstruction enforcement program, it will upgrade legacy equipment across various programs. The new contract also commits to 33% utilization of minority- and women-owned business enterprises, community partnerships and public education components.

"At Staffing 101 Group, our mission has always been to connect qualified talent with purpose-driven opportunities," said Staffing 101 Group Managing Director Raymond Aviles. "Partnering with Verra Mobility allows us to do just that, ensuring that New Yorkers are directly supporting and benefiting from one of the city's most important traffic safety initiatives. Since joining Verra Mobility's New York City operations in 2023, we have already connected more than 100 New Yorkers—many from historically underserved communities—with meaningful employment that supports safer streets across the five boroughs. As a certified MBE staffing firm, Staffing 101 is committed to building a diverse, city-based workforce that reflects and serves New York's communities. We're proud to provide a local, diverse workforce that keeps this critical program running for the benefit of all New Yorkers."

Verra Mobility Corporation says it was selected by NYCDOT last summer after a competitive request for proposals (RFP) based on its ability to operate large-scale camera systems and by providing the highest technical response to the agency's RFP, fully meeting the standards for expanded operations, which includes the company's ability to leverage recent innovations in camera technology to tackle new challenges, such as the increase in obscured license plates. The red-light and bus lane expansions will extend to all five boroughs, bringing continued traffic safety to communities throughout New York City.

"We are proud to extend our decades-standing partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation to continue operating the nation's largest automated traffic enforcement program, which is saving lives and enhancing public safety," said Verra Mobility Corporation Executive Vice President Jon Baldwin. “This agreement advances our shared mission to leverage best-in-class technology and by expanding the red-light and bus lane programs, we are building on years of proven success. We are grateful to NYCDOT for their commitment to safer streets and look forward to continuing to deliver safer transportation for millions of New Yorkers."