MCTS implements two pilot programs to improve bus safety and fare collection

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has announced two new pilot programs to its bus network in an effort to improve safety for bus riders and operators. The 2026 Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Transit Security Pilot Program will have law enforcement officers on some routes to quickly respond to safety and security incidents involving criminal activity.

Further, the 2026 Bus Fare Compliance Program is being set up to expand MCTS’ existing in-house public safety officer (PSO) program to discourage fare evasion. The programs are funded by safety initiatives that were introduced during the county’s 2026 budget process.

“I am committed to keeping transit safe and sustainable, which is why I have continuously collaborated with public safety partners, law enforcement officials and local leaders to invest in security on our buses,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “It’s important for our riders, operators and their loved ones to feel safe while using the bus to get to work, school and other destinations that are important to daily life. We will continue working to improve safety for both MCTS drivers and riders in the years ahead.”

The pilots will build upon MCTS’ in-house PSO program, the largest transit security investment in MCTS history, according to the agency. Since the program began in 2024, assaults on bus operators have decreased by 50% and apprehension and conviction of offenders has increased.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do at MCTS. Our partnership with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office strengthens protections for our bus operators, employees and the community we serve. We are fully committed to both this pilot program as well as expanding our own internal public safety officer team to ensure our system remains safe, reliable and secure for everyone,” said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes.

2026 Bus Fare Compliance Pilot Program

The 2026 Bus Fare Compliance Pilot Program will ramp up MCTS' existing PSO program to deploy uniformed security personnel at bus stops that have been determined to experience high rates of fare evasion and on buses to create a visible presence to deter fare evasion while enhancing safety.

The pilot program, which launched Jan. 19, leverages new funding to boost PSO staff hours dedicated to addressing fare evasion. MCTS says it will continue to expand its PSO program throughout the year and is currently recruiting more PSOs.

2026 Sheriff’s Transit Security Pilot Program

As part of the 2026 adopted budget, Milwaukee County, in partnership with the Milwaukee County sheriff’s office, began a pilot designed to address criminal activity on MCTS bus routes. The initiative is set to host plain clothes sheriff’s deputies on targeted bus routes to supplement safety and security for operators and riders.

MCTS' safety and security team will work closely with the sheriff's office, providing data and intelligence to support strategic officer placements throughout targeted areas of the transit system. The program will last through 2026, or until funding dedicated to the program is exhausted.

New initiatives complement existing safety efforts

The agency says the new enforcement initiatives build upon ongoing investments in passenger and operator safety across the MCTS system through staffing, technology and infrastructure.

MCTS employs measures on each of its buses to strengthen security, including the 10 high-definition cameras with live-look capabilities on every bus, while the newest buses are equipped with passenger-facing CCTV screens to remind riders they are being recorded and to enhance situational awareness. MCTS also notes it’s looking to test even larger operator shields that recently entered the market and offer more substantial protection to bus operators.

Overall, MCTS says it has more than 50 employees engaged in safety, including route supervisors, a 24-hour dispatch center, public safety officers and administrative personnel working to make MCTS safe for employees and passengers.