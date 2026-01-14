BC Transit to reduce pass-ups on buses 

Effective Jan. 18, BC Transit will be making operational changes in transit systems across the province of British Columbia to accommodate more riders and reduce pass-ups following the successful implementation of the new pass-up policy in Victoria, B.C. in 2025.

Under the new policy, when seating space is exceeded, standing room only will be displayed on the outside of the bus. Transit operators will stop and open their doors at each stop on their designated route to permit additional customers to board if they choose. Passenger boarding will continue until customers are no longer able to stay behind the red line near the front of the bus.

According to the agency, standing passengers will be asked to continue moving towards the back of the bus to accommodate more riders. Along with these policy changes, BC Transit will continue to use all available data and route planning tools to further optimize our service throughout the province.

BC Transit says the policy change in the Victoria Regional Transit System led to a reduction of more than 55% in customer pass-up experiences from September through December in 2025.