SacRT to transition policing services and staffing to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) announced a transition in its police services department staffing. Effective Jan. 10, after nearly 34 years of service, SacRT’s contract with the Sacramento Police Department will conclude, marking the end of a partnership that the agency says has supported transit safety and security in the Sacramento region.

To ensure continued safety coverage across the transit system, beginning on Jan. 11, SacRT will expand its partnership with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, increasing sheriff staffing levels.

“Safety and security remain our top priority at SacRT,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “We are proud to expand our partnership with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and continue investing in innovative technologies and staffing strategies that ensure our riders feel safe and supported throughout their journey.”

The sheriff’s department is actively hiring and training additional deputies to support this transition.

SacRT’s enhanced safety team will include:

One lieutenant

Three sergeants

Nine deputies

Two detectives

Eight armed sheriff security officers

50 transit ambassadors

70 blue knight security guards

SacRT’s 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) will still operate from the Sacramento Police Department’s Real Time Information Center, ensuring coordination in emergency response and maintaining a collaborative relationship.

Additional investment in security

The SacRT Board of Directors recently approved a further $1 million investment in security for fiscal year 2026 to further enhance rider safety and comfort. This funding is set to support additional transit ambassadors (from 40 to 50), hire two additional staff in the SOC and increase security guard presence at stations, on vehicles and in parking lots.

Safety strategy highlights

SacRT says it remains committed to fostering a safe and inviting environment for all riders and employees throughout the transition. The agency further notes that by establishing an endpoint, developing a plan and executing with discipline and innovation, it has been able to build a layered approach to safety and security for its operations, ensuring a smooth transition. Through upgraded technologies, fine-tuned procedures and continued strong partnership with community organizations and law enforcement, SacRT’s bus and rail systems now rank among the safest in the country. Key safety initiatives include:

Increased onboard presence: SacRT aims to have a transit ambassador, security guard, or sheriff’s department staff member on every light-rail vehicle.

Transit ambassadors: Providing fare checks, customer service and rider support.

Advanced surveillance: Over 2,000 live cameras monitored in real time, with access to city and county networks.

AI drone program: Launching in 2026 to maintain clean environments and improve operational performance at stations, along tracks and at bus stops/shelters.

Public address system: Allows SOC staff to communicate directly with individuals at stations.

Alert SacRT app: Enables riders to report safety concerns or cleanliness issues directly to SacRT’s security team.

“We are honored to strengthen our partnership with SacRT and expand our presence across the transit system,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper. “Our deputies are committed to providing professional, responsive service to help ensure a safe and secure environment for all SacRT passengers and employees.”