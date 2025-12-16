OATS Transit to upgrade long-standing security cameras

OATS Transit is upgrading their long-standing security cameras with a federal grant through the Missouri Department of Transportation. The agency will transition to a new real-time system from UTECH.

According to the agency, camera footage could previously only be reviewed after an incident by physically removing and reviewing the camera card, but the new system allows the agency to monitor activity as it happens, no matter how remote the vehicle.

Due to budget constraints, OATS Transit won’t be retrofitting their entire fleet immediately, but they expect to have about one-third of their vehicles equipped by the end of the fiscal year, with all new vehicles receiving the technology going forward.

The agency says that as the system expands, the real-time cameras will help deter crime, enable faster emergency response by alerting law enforcement to threats, support drivers and provide valuable footage for coaching and training to improve overall performance and safety.