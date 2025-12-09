FRA’s Railroad Safety Board approves automated track inspection technology waiver for U.S. railroads

The Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Railroad Safety Board has approved a new temporary waiver that allows U.S. railroads to expand field testing of automated track inspection (ATI) technology and collect crucial data to improve safety.

According to the FRA, the five-year waiver allows transit agencies to demonstrate how ATI technology can assist safety inspectors by identifying defects or hazards that might otherwise be missed during routine visual inspections.

“The new waiver will allow U.S. railroads to complement visual track inspections with innovative technology that will identify issues on our rail before they become a serious safety threat for rail passengers and crew,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “Achieving the highest standards of safety is the top priority and this research can help our industry unlock the latest and greatest methods to get American families to their destinations as safely and efficiently as possible.”

FRA’s Railroad Safety Board is comprised of technical experts within the agency. The FRA notes operations under the ATI waiver will be similar to previous ATI test programs conducted by freight and commuter railroads, with only minor changes to railroads’ non-automated track inspection activities such as the addition of data collection and sharing requirements, which will enable the agency to better evaluate potential benefits and drawbacks.

“This waiver will provide the industry with an opportunity to demonstrate the potential of automated track inspection technology to enhance rail safety and improve efficiency,” said FRA Administrator David Fink. “ATI technology is designed to enhance already effective visual inspections by catching things that human eyes miss.”