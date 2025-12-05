Gov. Healey signs bill to protect public transportation workers

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a bill on Dec. 3 that strengthens protections for public transportation workers. The bill, An act relative to assault and battery upon a transit worker (H4645), expands current laws on assault and battery against public employees to include public transit workers, ensuring they receive similar legal protections as other public employees.

“Public transportation employees do important work every day to keep our trains and buses moving on time and ensure the safety of all passengers,” Gov. Healey said. “They should never be subject to any form of assault simply for doing their jobs. This bill ensures that they have the protections they deserve and will enhance safety for all users of our public transportation system. I’m grateful to the leadership of Chairs [Michael] Day and [Lydia] Edwards, Sen. [Nick] Collins (D-MA), Rep. [Joseph] McGonagle (D-MA), our partners in the legislature and the Carmen’s Union to pass this essential legislation.”

Effective March 3, 2026, this bill creates a heightened penalty for perpetrators of assault and battery against public employees. It also adds public transit workers or any transit worker contracted or employed to operate public transit services to the list of public employees subject to this section. The bill also broadens the definition of assault to include the projection of bodily fluids.

“The people who operate and support our transit system should be able to show up to work each day without fear of violence,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “This law expands critical protections for our workers and helps ensure a safer, more secure environment for everyone who relies on public transportation.”