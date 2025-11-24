MN: Metro Transit looking for a new police chief

The Metropolitan Council is looking for a new chief of police of the Metro Transit Police Department, following the resignation of Ernest Morales III in 2024.

Joseph Dotseth is currently serving as the interim police chief. Dotseth intends to apply for the job, said Jeremy Zoss, a media representative for Metro Transit.

The department has been focused on passenger safety perceptions as it works to regain ridership lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The department’s current safety and security plan includes de-escalation training, improving station conditions and expanding the Transit Rider Investment Program to assist riders and inspect fares.

Serious crime on public transit is down 21% compared to 2024 while officer-initiated calls for service are up 129%, Dotseth reported at a recent news conference on safety measures.

The Metro Transit Police Department is staffed with 171 sworn police officers, 80 part-time officers, 55 community service officers and 40 administrative staff.

The application period closes Dec. 17. The minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, 10 years experience in law enforcement and successfully passing the Minnesota firearms qualification.

To find out more, go to metrocouncil.org/Employment.

