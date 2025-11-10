Toronto Mayor Chow launches action plan to enhance safety across city’s transit system

On Nov. 5, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow launched an action plan to enhance safety across the city’s transit system.

According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the initiative features an expanded safety and security force funded in the 2025 Canadian budget, including TTC staff, Streets to Homes outreach workers, LOFT’s Multi-disciplinary Outreach Team, Toronto Community Crisis teams, TTC special constables, provincial offence officers, safety ambassadors and contract security guards, as well as Toronto Police Services.

Chow noted the city’s investment in safety is helping to make riders feel safer while on the TTC system.

“Our investment in resources and our unwavering focus on safety are making a real difference for riders and employees,” Chow said. “We are committed to ensuring every Torontonian feels secure on our transit network every day.”

TTC Community Safety, Security and Well-being Plan 2024-2028

The TTC Community Safety, Security and Well-being Plan 2024-2028 was also approved by the TTC Board. The six-point plan aims to further enhance safety for both customers and employees.

“The is our commitment to customers and employees that safety and security is our cornerstone,” said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali. “We’ve expanded high-visibility teams, improved incident response and strengthened social supports. The data show our approach is working, and we will continue until every customer feels safe, every trip.”

Elements of the Community Safety, Security and Well-being Plan include:

Collaboration and partnerships with city agencies and social services. Clear communication and public awareness campaigns. Active engagement with riders and employees. Robust procedures and training for staff. Ongoing improvements to vehicles, stations and facilities. Data analysis and monitoring of safety metrics.

As part of the action plan, the TTC says it is taking steps to strengthen its approach to addressing fare evasion and activities not directly related to transit use, with a focus on fairness and consistency across the network. The agency notes that staff will continue to use discretion and, where appropriate, connect individuals with specialized support services.

The city recently embedded Toronto Community Crisis Service (TCCS) crisis worker teams on TTC subway platforms along the U on Line 1, between Spadina and Bloor-Yonge stations. TTC says these teams will be available on the platforms 24/7 beginning Nov. 15, providing dedicated support to riders in need of mental health support and further strengthening safety across the transit network.

According to the TTC, adding TCCS crisis workers to service Line 1 bolsters the range of high-visibility safety and social supports already working in the system, including:

160 additional TTC staff and supervisors in stations and on platforms, compared to 2023.

137 TTC special constables and more in training.

111 provincial offences officers and 13 provincial offences officer supervisors.

Streets to Homes outreach staff.

LOFT’s Multi-Disciplinary Outreach Team.

Community safety ambassadors.

Progress since initiation of the multi-disciplinary approach

TTC has noted the following progress since the launch of this safety effort:

Offences have reached three-year lows, with offences against customers down 28% since December 2022 and offences against employees down 38% since January 2023.

Customer satisfaction with personal safety has risen from 57% to 64% between 2023 and 2025, with a goal of 80% by 2028.

Customer complaints related to safety have dropped by 56% since January 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Overall satisfaction with the TTC climbed from 72% in July 2025 to 75% in August 2025, aiming for 85% by 2028.

Use of the SafeTTC app has grown by 9% since July 2025.

“By listening to our community and acting on feedback, we’re building a transit system that puts people first,” said TTC Board Chair Jamaal Myers. “The downward trend in offences and the increase in safety resources are a testament to our proactive approach to TTC safety. Our partnerships and investments are delivering results.”