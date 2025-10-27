Metrolink implements Wireless Crossing Nearside Station Stop technology in Los Angeles County

On Oct. 13, Metrolink implemented its Wireless Crossing Nearside Station Stop (WCNSS) technology at two crossings near Baldwin Park Station in Los Angeles County, Calif.

Metrolink says safety gates at the Pacific Avenue crossing would previously activate more than once when westbound Metrolink San Bernardino Line trains traversed the area, adding to local traffic congestion. Eastbound trains had a similar effect at Ramona Boulevard.

According to the agency, the new WCNSS technology addresses the issue by communicating in real time with Metrolink’s Positive Train Control (PTC) network, allowing the crossing gates to remain idle while trains are approaching or stopped at the station and activate only when they are ready to resume their routes, reducing delays, easing frustration and enhancing safety.

“Our investment in ‘smart’ technologies demonstrates how Metrolink is leveraging innovation to shape the future of rail travel in Southern California,” said Pomona Mayor and Metrolink Board Director Tim Sandoval. “WCNSS is producing measurable wins for customers and community members, and the results are drawing national attention.”

Metrolink first introduced WCNSS technology at an active crossing at Del Obispo Street in Orange County's San Juan Capistrano in June 2024. According to the agency, the technology at that station has been activated 1,584 times and has spared drivers a total of 36 hours of delays in the first year of operation.

The agency has been steadily expanding WCNSS to new locations throughout its 545-mile system. The Pacific Avenue and Ramona Boulevard crossings are the fifth and sixth locations to go live and mark the first appearance of WCNSS in Los Angeles County. In 2025, this technology has also been installed at:

Juniper Avenue in Fontana (February 2025, San Bernardino County)

Columbia Avenue in Riverside (June 2025, Riverside County)

Moorpark Avenue in Moorpark (June 2025, Ventura County)

Metrolink notes WCNSS was originally developed for seven rail crossings on its Arrow service, a nine-mile extension connecting San Bernardino and Redlands that launched in October 2022. Metrolink then explored implementing WCNSS at active crossings, identifying priority locations in each county. In total, 52 crossings have been marked for WCNSS upgrades, with work at Sierra Avenue in Fontana expected to be completed during the first half of 2026. The agency continues to pursue funding to integrate WCNSS at the remaining sites.

According to the agency, work near the Baldwin Park Station was supported by a combination of sources, including a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program grant awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration in 2018.