Denver RTD-PD launches detective bureau to investigate transit crimes in-house

The Denver Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) Transit Police Department’s (RTD-PD) Detective Bureau is now able to investigate and prosecute crimes as the bureau is now fully operational. The push for this internal detective bureau began in January, allowing the team to investigate crimes that occur on Denver RTD property across jurisdictions. Since then, Denver RTD-PD says it has worked with eight counties and 40 municipalities to establish protocols to be able to prosecute crimes that involve any threat or use of force, also including felony-level narcotics crimes that may take place on the agency’s property.

Fully staffed for casework

The Denver RTD-PD has hired three more detectives, joining Lt. Fabian Rodriguez and Detective Brian Beary to fill out the unit.

RTD’s Victim’s Advocate Program Specialist, Julie McKinster, will aid riders and operators in navigating the justice process for crimes including assault, menacing, kidnapping, robbery and unlawful sexual contact, among others. The specialist meets with victims on scene, conducts an assessment and coordinates forensic medical exams as needed and councils victims through the resulting court processes.

“The court system is daunting at times and stressful as a victim,” said RTD-PD Commander of Professional Services Brian Cousineau. “The victim's advocate program specialist can have a direct line of communication with them and walk them through the process to help ease a difficult situation.”

RTD-PD’s detective bureau is also equipped to handle other crimes, including thefts, trespassing, fraud and forgery, public peace and order crimes, offenses involving communications, firearms and weapons violations and controlled substance offenses.

Rodriguez, head of the detective unit, seeks to provide the same level of service for victims and investigations as any other police agency.

“The most important thing, as an example, if we’re going to prosecute a first-degree assault, we have to have the capability, resources and structure to give a victim the same quality of service as another police agency,” Rodriguez said. “I will never take something on that we’re not ready to do until we can perform the same quality of investigations as another police department.”

Rodriquez notes anticipation that the bureau being up and running will cut down on the need for exterior agencies to pursue some investigations into cases that occur on Denver RTD property.

“The agency owns small areas of property in other jurisdictions. RTD can oversee certain types of criminal investigations instead of relying on our partnerships with other agencies that may be experiencing resource constraints. There will be less calls for service on our system for outside agencies to address because most criminal investigations we encounter are ones the bureau is equipped to handle,” Rodriguez said.

For instance, Denver RTD-PD will be able to investigate copper wire thefts instead of relying upon other agencies in the jurisdictions where the theft occurred. While overall copper wire thefts have dropped in 2025 due to mitigation efforts to deter criminal activity, incidents have still taken place across the transportation district, ranging from Aurora, Thornton and Lakewood.

Property and evidence

To maintain a fully operational bureau, the agency created a property and evidence room to manage the intake, storage and release of evidence in line with RTD-PD policy. RTD’s Evidence, Property and Records Specialist Vanessa Wyche managed the creation and planning of the evidence building layout. Other support staff have been hired to handle things like maintaining the chain of custody and ensuring the secure storage of evidence.

Investigations training

As part of its official launch, all RTD-PD officers completed additional training provided by the new detective bureau. The training covered proper documentation steps and procedures for in-custody arrests, ensuring the following of rules across all counties where offenders may be booked.

Before the launch, RTD-PD corporals participated in proactive enforcement efforts, conducting arrests and the processing of offenders through designated facilities. The agency notes this experience prepared them to assist patrol officers as in-custody arrests take place in the field.

These procedural preparations also enhance the bureau’s ability to streamline case submissions and ensure timely criminal filings for court proceedings.

Outside agency coordination

To prepare for its launch, the RTD-PD command staff has coordinated with local sheriffs’ departments within the district to utilize jail operations, including in the training of bureau officers to follow each county’s booking procedures. This includes the use of holding cells at detention centers for suspects while RTD-PD officers complete documentation for cases.

The detective bureau will coordinate with police agencies to utilize existing crime scene investigation capabilities. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations will serve as a resource for the RTD-PD detective bureau to perform evidence analysis.