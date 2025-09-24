NC: Security get expanded jurisdiction beyond transit after Charlotte train stabbing

The private security company patrolling Charlotte public transportation will soon have expanded jurisdiction on where officers can make arrests and issue citations.

Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a mutual aid agreement on Monday that gives Professional Police Services authority to enforce laws beyond city-owned transit property like buses, light rails and stations. Under the agreement, PPS officers’ jurisdiction will include the entire rail trail, sidewalks surrounding transit centers and other areas adjacent to transit property.

Monday’s vote on the agreement comes exactly a month after Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was killed in an unprovoked attack while riding the light rail in South End on Aug. 22. Since the fatal stabbing on the Lynx Blue Line, Charlotte’s transit system has been under a microscope by local, state and national leaders.

Officials say the change will make it easier for CATS security personnel to respond to safety concerns at bus and train stations.

“This is a really important step for short-term action,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson. “I know we’re working on mid-term and long-range actions, but this is very important for now, that our residents and our transit providers can feel and see the increased safety.”

What is role of PPS?

Charlotte began working with PPS in 2023. The company’s contract is set to expire in July 2026 but has two optional one-year extensions. The mutual aid agreement will expire with the contract.

PPS officers adhere to the same training standards as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and are certified and sworn, Celestine Ratliff, deputy chief for PPS said at the meeting.

Security officers have the same powers as city police, too, said Brent Cagle, the interim CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System. PPS is a support for CMPD, not a replacement, he said.

The agreement will not cost any additional money to implement and will not result in a significant expansion of duties for security officers, Cagle said.

After the stabbing, the N.C. State Auditor’s Office announced it was investigating CATS’ security contracts and spending, and the Federal Transit Administration launched its own investigation into CATS’ safety plans and security spending.

To address safety concerns, CATS has also ramped up its fare enforcement efforts — which is a responsibility of PPS, for now — and entered into an agreement with CMPD to deploy off-duty officers for 800 hours per week to assist with transit patrol, Cagle said.

“There is more that we can do, and we will continue doing that,” Cagle said. “I think when it comes to security, you’re never done.”

©2025 The Charlotte Observer.

Visit charlotteobserver.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.