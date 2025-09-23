Federal government calls for increased focus on safety for public transit systems

The federal government is heightening its call for a renewed focus on making residents feel safe on public transit systems.

House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) hosts closed-door roundtable

On Sept. 18, the T&I Subcommittee on Highways and Transit hosted a closed-door roundtable where leaders from the federal government, including the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the American Public Transportation Association, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and law enforcement officials discussed how to improve safety on publicly funded transportation systems.

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), crime on public transportation systems has been generally worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the five years prior to the pandemic, the average number of homicides on transit systems more than doubled in the five-year period between 2020 and 2024. Over the same period, assaults on transit systems increased by 80 percent.

T&I Committee Chair Sam Graves (R-MO-6) discussed the upcoming Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill. The currentl bill expires Sept. 30, and according to Graves, the new bill is key to restoring the public’s faith in public transit.

“The next surface transportation reauthorization bill that our committee is currently developing will seek to make federal transit programs work for the traveling public, transit system workers and taxpayers who expect their tax dollars to be spent wisely for the public good,” Graves said. “Fortunately, the Trump Administration, Secretary [Sean] Duffy and FTA Administrator [Marc] Molinaro are also making safety on our transit systems a top priority of the Federal Transit Administration. I look forward to working with them, my committee colleagues, the stakeholders at today’s roundtable and others to bolster the safety of our publicly funded transit systems.”

T&I Highways and Transit Subcommittee Chair David Rouzer (R-NC-7) said the recent stabbing involving Iryna Zarutska should be an eye opener for government officials.

“The recent deadly stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail is a stark reminder safety must be at the center of our national transit conversation,” Rouzer said. “While law enforcement and the justice system have their obligations to keep the public safe and ensure that justice prevails, Congress has an obligation to address any shortcomings that threaten public safety and implement appropriate measures of deterrence and prevention. This roundtable was an essential step in ensuring every rider can feel safe when they step onto public transit. By bringing together transit leaders and law enforcement, we’re focused on real, actionable solutions to protect riders, strengthen community confidence and uphold the fundamental promise of safe, accessible public transportation systems for all Americans.”

FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro echoed Graves’ sentiments, saying, “As President Trump and Secretary Duffy have made clear, the safety of American families, including those relying on our transit systems to provide for their families, pursue an education and make those important medical appointments, is a top priority for this administration. FTA will continue to hold our transit partners and their leaders accountable until we see significant progress in the experience our commuters and transit workers are living through in our major cities. We’ve been given a mandate to clean up our buses and subways and we will deliver for the moms, dads and children relying on these public services.”

Duffy calls for accountability from transit agencies for inreased safety

A day after the roundtable, Duffy called for immediate action and accountability from Chicago and Boston leadership for what he says is their failure to keep riders and transit workers safe.

Duffy drew attention to safety incidents that took place on Chicago’s and Boston’s transit system. Recently, a 27-year veteran of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) was punched and thrown onto the tracks after leaving his customer service booth. Similarly, an elderly woman was shoved off a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) bus and seriously injured. Last month, an individual removed his belt on an MBTA bus and assaulted riders.

“President Trump cares about our great cities and the hardworking Americans who inhabit them,” Duffy said. “While local leaders seem intent on putting the needs of criminals first, we’re not waiting for the next Iryna. Chicago and Boston are on notice to take actions that enhance safety and reduce the crime affecting their riders and transit workers – or risk federal support. This is about standing up for American families who deserve a safe and clean transportation system.”

In letters to CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen and MBTA General Manager Philip Eng, Duffy notes their responsibility to put protections in place to keep transit workers and riders safe and secure. Duffy requested both transit agencies submit written reports within 14 days that:

Identify what actions have been taken and are being taken by the transit agency to deter crime, stop fare evasion and provide a clean environment for passengers riding its transit system, and in turn, return public confidence in CTA’s transit system.

Summarize all sources of funds for fiscal year 2025 and 2026 relating to security, safety and any funds from federal agencies, including any Department of Homeland Security funds.

Earlier this year, Duffy also sent letters to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority outlining concerns about safety and security on those transit systems.