CTA, Cook County Health launch naloxone vending machines pilot at five rail stations

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), in partnership with officials from Cook County Health (CCH), has launched a pilot that features new vending machines that dispense free naloxone at five CTA rail stations. The pilot is part of ongoing efforts by CCH to expand access to lifesaving resources across the county.

Naloxone is an Food and Drug Administration -approved nasal spray that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“By placing naloxone vending machines at five key CTA stations, we are meeting people where they are and breaking down barriers to provide lifesaving tools within reach,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Public transit hubs are vital arteries of our city and county and making this life-saving medication available in these locations removes a significant barrier to access. This initiative is about harm reduction and saving lives.”

The installations, completed over the past week, follows the intergovernmental agreement approved by the Chicago Transit Board in June 2025 that formalized the partnership between CTA and CCH.

“Our partnership with Cook County Health is a powerful and innovative way for public transit to support the communities we serve,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “CTA rail stations are often hubs in Chicago communities, and we believe that these vending machines have the potential to help save lives and support the health and well-being of those in need of Naloxone.”

CTA notes the stations that were chosen were based on community input and data that zeroed in on areas with higher opioid-related emergencies. The stations were:

47th Street (Red Line)

Wilson (Red/Purple Line)

Jefferson Park (Blue Line)

Harlem/Lake (Green Line)

Central Park (Pink Line)

“Ensuring the Naloxone is accessible in communities impacted by opioids will undoubtedly save lives,” said CCH CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis. “By working with the CTA, we can reach people where they are and also remove barriers and stigma from accessing this life-saving antidote. This reflects Cook County Health’s public health approach to the opioid crisis impacting this country – reducing barriers, expanding access and helping to support healthy and safe communities.”

CCH says reducing overdose deaths is a key objective of the Regional Behavioral Health Strategic Plan released in May 2025 by the Cook County Office of Behavioral Health, a department of CCH. The Cook County Office of Behavioral Health was established in 2023 to address the behavioral health needs of residents and serve as a convener to enhance access to care.

CCH has invested $100,000 to cover the costs of procurement, installation and maintenance of the machines as part of the six-month pilot, with the option to expand based on community impact. Funding from CCH is supported by funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury, under the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated to CCH by Cook County Government.

CTA says the pilot builds on existing efforts the agency has made to aid those suffering from substance abuse on the system, which includes dedicated social service outreach teams deployed out on the system each night to offer offering assistance and resources. CTA’s other harm-reduction initiatives include a pilot with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) to offer a public health machine at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal. That program launched in 2023 and will soon expand to include three additional locations. The CDPH machine dispenses free health and hygiene products, as well as other harm-reduction supplies.