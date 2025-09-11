NC: Feds give CATS 15 days to detail safety fixes after Charlotte light rail killing

The Federal Transit Administration on Wednesday officially launched its investigation of the Charlotte Area Transit System following the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian woman on the city’s light rail last month.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the administration would examine CATS’ safety plans, security spending and any risks to operators and customers, according to a Wednesday news release. The agency gave the city 15 days to detail CATS plans to reduce crime and fare evasion on the transit system.

Duffy also renewed criticism of Democratic city leaders in a case that became a national right-wing talking point over the weekend after CATS released video of the Aug. 22 killing.

The investigation comes after Duffy threatened to withhold federal funding from the city of Charlotte over the stabbing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.

Zarutska was a Ukrainian refugee who was killed on the Lynx Blue Line after leaving work. Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska’s death.

In order to withhold funding, Duffy said the FTA would need to investigate the incident.

“Local leader’s soft on crime policies are directly responsible for Iryna’s tragic death, and they will continue to put the traveling public at risk,” Duffy said in the news release. He said the DOT is investigating CATS and other transit agencies to determine whether they are taking the necessary actions to keep riders and transit workers safe.

Also Wednesday, President Donald Trump called for the death penalty in the case.. “There can be no other option!!!” he said on social media.

The Federal Transit Administration oversees funding to local public transportation systems. It also has jurisdiction over transit worker safety.

The agency said that assault on CATS workers has jumped to five times the national average this year, with one major assault last year to six this year. The increase comes after being below the national average for the past two years.

The agency added that the rate of crimes against riders is three times the national average.

The FTA said it needs several reports within the next 15 days on these areas: * CATS’ action plan to reduce crime and fare evasion * CATS’ funding plan regarding security and safety for passengers and employees

From there, the agency will assess CATS’ risk reduction program, evaluate its effectiveness and provided required actions that will be issued by the agency on Sept. 25. Other investigations

The FTA investigation comes after several other federal agencies said they’d also be looking into the death of Zarutska.

On X, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency had “been investigating the Charlotte train murder from day one.” No further detail was provided but Patel said to “stay tuned.”

On Tuesday, Republican State Auditor Dave Boliek said his office will be looking into CATS as well. The office would be investigating CATS’ funding and security contracts.

