MD: MTA to ban riders who violate its new code of conduct

The Maryland Transit Administration will begin suspending and banning riders who violate its code of conduct when a new law takes effect Oct. 1.

Ahead of the crackdown on rider misconduct, MTA released its new code of conduct as part of its “Rules of the Ride” public awareness campaign. The code classifies assault — physical assault, verbal assault, sexual harassment, or a threat — as conduct that might result in a rider being banned.

Prohibited behavior, such as smoking, vandalism, concealing a weapon, and sexual harassment are included in the code, as well as courteous conduct, which encompasses “everyday respectful behaviors that contribute to a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers and employees.”

The push for improved behavior across MTA facilities stems from a law passed earlier this year in the Maryland General Assembly that aims to keep statewide public transportation safe for both passengers and transit workers.

“It’s a common-sense measure designed to protect the men and women who keep our transit systems running every day,” wrote Del. Jackie Addison in testimony supporting the bill. “Transit workers should not have to fear for their safety while doing their jobs.”

According to a report filed by the MTA in December 2023, there were more than 150 assaults on transit workers in the 2023 fiscal year, despite the fact that Maryland’s transit system ranked as one of the nation’s safest just five years prior.

“We are serious about ensuring the safety of our riders and employees,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold in a statement Tuesday. “Most people ride with respect every day. The Code of Conduct is about making sure everyone can count on a safe transit experience.”

