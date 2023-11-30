United Safety acquires Fire Protection Technologies

United Safety & Survivability Corporation (United Safety), a manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, has acquired Fire Protection Technologies (FPT), a PON Company, effective Nov. 29, 2023.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to targeted acquisitions that enhances our global footprint and product portfolio. We are excited to welcome Fire Protection Technologies into our global family and this acquisition will further strengthen our growing market share within the fire suppression industry," said Joseph Mirabile, United Safety's president and CEO.

"For more than 25 years, FPT has offered world class products and independent special hazards design knowledge to the fire protection industry," said Anthony Stagg, Fire Protection Technologies' CEO. "This acquisition gives us greater capacity to support our customers while broadening our product and service offering. We will continue to offer the same world class products, personal and professional services and are looking forward to being part of the United Safety Family."

United Safety is owned by Dubin Clark & Company, a private equity investment firm located in Jacksonville, Fla.

"Acquisitions, such as this one, align with our vision for the company and reinforces our commitment to investing in businesses that advance safety technologies specifically within the fire suppression space. We believe that this strategic expansion will enhance United Safety's market position within the fire safety industry and shows our confidence in the corporation's ability to deliver value to customers globally," said Michael Hompesch, a partner at Dubin Clark and a board member of United Safety.

"This is an exciting moment to be able to partner with a quality fire business that provides engineered solutions and presence across the fire protection industry. The acquisition will allow us to grow our footprint within Australia while also broadening our impact globally," said United Safety Australia CEO Kristian Bischoff.