CDTA partners with Luminator Technology Group to install mirrorless driver assistance system across New York State .

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), in partnership with Luminator Technology Group, is installing a mirrorless driver assistance system across the state of New York. CDTA says it is the first transit system in the state to remove side mirrors from vehicles and use a mirrorless system.

CDTA received an exemption from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to remove the side mirrors on CDTA buses. On Oct. 3, mirrors were removed from two CDTA 40-foot buses to continue piloting the system. CDTA has been piloting the technology for more than a year but with side mirrors remaining on the buses.

CDTA says the video system will increase safety for operators and a reduction in accidents. The use of the camera monitor system reduces glare and lateral blind spots and the high-resolution camera provides a wider and clearer view than traditional mirrors, especially during inclement weather.

“We’re excited to pilot this mirrorless driver assistance system,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “Bus operators have been working with the system for a few months and the feedback has been all positive. The camera is sharp and helps with visibility, especially at night. Taking the mirrors off will also make the bus less wide, making it easier for operators to navigate tight city streets.”

“We are so pleased to partner with CDTA and pioneer the video mirror solution in North America, which will have a positive impact for all transit agencies, providing improved safety for the driver during all lighting and weather conditions. The feedback from surveys with drivers so far has been overwhelmingly positive, as their environment onboard the bus has improved,” said Magnus Friberg, CEO, Luminator Technology Group.